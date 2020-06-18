BANNER ELK — The management and owners of the Banner Elk Winery and Inn have taken great precautions to meet all the state and federal requirements and to comply with providing maximum safety for customers who visit the grounds, according to a statement released June 16.
More than 15 new picnic tables and shaded gazebos have been placed outside and around the lake and vineyards. Outside wine tasting and purchase bars are spread across the property to allow proper spacing and tasting.
The winery encourages customers to bring their own picnics and the wine can be purchased at various locations within the winery grounds. The lake does allow free trout fishing in a family friendly environment. Kids and fishing poles are welcome.
The 8 Bedroom and Breakfast Inn is currently limited to 50 percent occupancy with the rental of four bedrooms each night. Customers can stroll through the vines with a glass of wine and enjoy the views of the vineyards, lake, winery and mountains.
The winery and inn are also offering free top-level musicians playing almost daily and particularly on the weekends.
For more info visit www.bannerelkwinery.com/ or call (828) 898-9090
