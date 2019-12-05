BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges has thrown down the gauntlet. To show his support for Wildcat Lake and what it offers to the community, Hodges has issued a challenge to the High Country: Raise $5,000 for Wildcat Lake, and he and the other officers will jump into the icy water at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“Wildcat Lake is a wonderful resource for locals and visitors alike,” Hodges said. “I will gladly take the leap to support the lake if we can raise the money to help it continue to be a free resource.
Wildcat Lake provides a powerful pull as 30,000 locals and visitors swim, fish, picnic and play on its shores each year. But these resources aren’t free, which is why Hodges and his department are trying to help. A season’s operating costs is estimated at $45,000. The majority of these expenses provide salaries for lifeguards as well as some facility maintenance, supplies and landscaping. To date, the bulk of the expenses have been shouldered by Grandfather Home for Children.
Mayor Brenda Lyerly agrees, and she said the timing is perfect for the Banner Elk Police Department to jump in. She plans to do her part to help the cause.
“The Polar Plunge during the time of the Small Town Christmas is a perfect time. This is a time for locals to come together for a cause. The much beloved Wildcat Lake needs funds for yearly maintenance and operations,” she said. “I’m in. I have my check written.”
Children’s Hope Alliance President and CEO Celeste Dominguez sees a direct relationship between the lake and the children’s home. “We are committed to serving North Carolina’s children and families. Our role is to provide hope, health, and healing for generations. Ensuring the safety of all children – preventing and treating trauma is a top priority at Grandfather Home,” Dominguez said. “Wildcat Lake is our way of providing something to the community that helps support this commitment to children, but the more the community supports the expenses of the lake, the more money can be saved to help children.”
The recreational hotspot has a long history in the community. Wildcat Lake was built in 1933, during the height of the Depression, to provide a permanent water supply for the Tufts institutions of Lees-McRae College, Grace Hospital and Grandfather Home for Children. It also served as an emergency water supply for the fire department.
To see the Banner Elk Police Department get wet at the Polar Plunge, make a donation today at www.childrenshopealliance.org/donate and select “Friends of Wildcat Lake” in the drop-down menu. then show up Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. to cheer them on.
