BANNER ELK — There is a moose on the loose in Banner Elk, and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is asking local residents to help reel him in and find him a home.
For more than a month, Banner Elk residents will begin seeing the moose, who has yet to be named, wandering around the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce right in the center of town. However, the moose cannot stay there forever, so the chamber will be raffling him off.
According to Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce President JoAnn McMurray, the chamber will be selling 250 raffled tickets at a low cost and the winner will be announced on August 8. In the meantime, the chamber will be hosting a name the moose contest.
Famous moose in popular culture include the ever-popular Bullwinkle, Rutt and Tuke from the movie “Brother Bear,” and Peter Moosebridge from the Disney animated classic “Zootopia,” yet the chamber will be interested in hearing what the public comes up with.
While the moose will most often be seen in front of the chamber, he will also be making appearances around town, and may be found in some of Banner Elk’s popular business establishments. The chamber will be posting a picture of a moose on its social media page throughout the raffle and participants will be able to guess where the moose is on that day.
All proceeds raised through the raffle will benefit the nonprofit Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. The chamber also hosts events throughout the year and helps to support businesses in the local community.
“A lot of what we do is bring tourists into town. We try and have events and keep people busy and happy. This year we’ve been up against a pandemic, [so there is not a whole lot going on],” McMurray said.
Jerry Stringham of Stringham Carvings in Crossnore was able to form the moose out of a hunk of wood in a little more than a week. Stringham uses a chainsaw as his preferred instrument in order to carve out his woodland creations.
“There’s a lot involved in carving a moose. Where most of my pieces are one solid piece of wood, with the moose, obviously, I have to add the antlers in, which makes them a lot stronger than having to find a big log and carve it down,” Stringham said.
Stringham has been carving for the past 15 years and was taught by his father when he was growing up. Before Stringham moved to Avery County two years ago, he spent six years on the road carving full-time.
“I can make literally anything, and almost every one of my pieces is 100-percent chainsaw. I have very few pieces where I actually have to get a dremel and chisel out and actually [work by hand],” Stringham said. “On something this size, I have two tools: a big chainsaw and a little chainsaw. That’s how my father taught me, and that’s how he learned.”
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce can be reached at (828) 898-8395 to purchase raffle tickets, or people can visit the chamber from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the traffic light in downtown Banner Elk. For more information on the moose raffled and the chamber, click to bannerelk.org.
