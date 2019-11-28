Boone celebrates the return of one of North America’s largest screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, bringing stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions, and cutting-edge adventures told through the eyes of adventurers, authors, photographers, and filmmakers from around the globe.
The film festival will be March 20-21, 2020.
Walk-in only tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at the box office of the Schaefer Center on the campus of Appalachian State University at 733 Rivers Street in Boone. Online ticket sales will start on Friday, Dec. 6, if available. There will be no ticket purchases over the phone this year.
Student tickets are $8, and all others are $15. For more information about the Banff Film Festival or ticketing, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at (800) 841-2787 or email theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.