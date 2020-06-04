In a first for many, students of Avery High School’s Class of 2020 officially left the classroom and entered into the next chapter of their lives as they walked across the stage, turned their tassels and accepted their diplomas during their graduation ceremony held at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain.
The rain held off on Friday, May 29, while the ceremony was spread out throughout the day. Cars jam-packed with the seniors and their families lined up around the meadow as they waited, one at a time. When it was their turn, each senior would step out of the vehicle and accept his or her diploma, while their families would filter out of the car and eagerly snap pictures of the once-in-a-lifetime moment.
To kick off the ceremony, Class of 2020 Valedictorian Caroline Laws gave her opening speech, recapping a year that was certainly unique for everyone involved.
“Senior year flies by so fast. We were so busy with applications, scholarships and getting involved with our friends and trying to soak up the last moments of the year, that it can be very overwhelming,” Laws said. “Even though we didn’t get to enjoy a couple of our last moments, I am thankful to be safe and healthy.”
Class of 2020 Salutatorian Cassie Bailey followed suit with her own address commemorating her fellow classmates. Bailey is also a Beta member, a North Carolina Scholar and also performed the role of Violet in the Avery High School Players performance of “Nine to Five: The Musical.”
“Four years and five superintendents ago, our class entered Avery County High School. We were first called the Class of 2020 at our freshman orientation. Do you remember when the hardest challenge we thought we would have to face as a class was the FitnessGram Pacer Test?” Bailey said. “Although we might not have had the best time to be in high school, we made the best of what we had.”
Rounding out the speeches by the Class of 2020’s top academically performing students was Student Body President Carrie Ulery.
“It has been my joy and honor to be with you these past four years, class. But it saddens me that we can not be here together, and this is not a normal day. But wherever you go in this life, whether it’s to the job, college, the military, the farm or the railroad, I know God will be with you always. When you’re in your storm, keep pressing onward. Congratulations Class of 2020. We did it,” Ulery said.
