SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival from July 17 to 19 at Sugar Mountain Resort. The chamber will welcome vendors and guests back to the resort once more for the second installment of the festival next month from Aug. 14 to 16.
Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival visits Sugar Mountain
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@mountaintimes.com
