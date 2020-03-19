BOONE — In an announcement made on March 16, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country stated that programming scheduled between now and April 15 have been canceled or postponed. The announcement was made on the theater’s website at www.apptheatre.org/covid19.
“Recent developments surrounding COVID-19 compel board and staff members of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country to suspend events in the theatre through April 15,” stated the announcement. “The safety and health of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists remain our top priority.”
Board members plan to reassess this plan in about two weeks.
ATHC will be communicating directly with all ticket holders for the effected events.
Ticket holders for shows that have been canceled will receive an automatic, in-full refund, and no action is required from the ticket holder in order to receive the refund.
Tickets for shows that have been postponed will still be valid at the later date. However, patrons that are unable to attend the rescheduled date may contact the box office for a full refund.
“While we do not know how things will unfold in the coming weeks, we do know that our community is strong and resilient, and our doors will open wide once it is deemed we can all gather safely,” said the statement from the ATHC board. “As the entire industry is currently affected, this planning will take some time and coordination. We ask for your patience and support as staff works to compile an update for each event.”
Learn more about ATHC online at www.apptheatre.org or by calling the box office at (828) 865-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.