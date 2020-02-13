Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Colder. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.