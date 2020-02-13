The Appalachian State University Playcrafters, a student organization affiliated with the Department of Theatre and Dance, is presenting the 2020 New Play Festival, a series of five short plays written, directed and performed by university students.
The production takes place in I.G. Greer Studio Theatre on the Appalachian State University campus. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20-22, with an additional performance scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Tickets, which are sold 30 minutes prior to each performance, are $5 for students and $7 for general admission. For more information, call Playcrafters at (234) 380-3592 or email appstateplaycrafters@gmail.com.
The New Play Festival features five original works of various styles and themes, including “Dreaming of Fish Without Feet,” “The Chicken and The Lime,” “3MER B TBABE,” “One Day After Another” and “Shakespeare Therapy.”
This year’s festival features 22 actors from various class years and academic majors with different levels of experience who have been working on the festival since December.
Other students with significant production responsibilities include Jessica Miller, a junior theatre design and technology major from Mint Hill as production stage manager, and Allie Pearce, a junior theatre education major from Greenville who serves on the Playcrafters executive board as the New Play Festival Chair.
Playcrafters is currently accepting student-written one-act plays for next year’s New Play Festival. Questions regarding eligibility as well as original student plays, can be submitted to appstateplaycrafters@gmail.com.
