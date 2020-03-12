BLOWING ROCK — More than 60 former service members who are alumni of the Wounded Warrior Project, along with local police departments, braved the frigid cold and took part in the Wounded Warrior Project’s “Heroes on the Mountain” event on Saturday, March 7, at Appalachian Ski Mtn.
A ceremony commending the veterans was held in the morning at the base of the mountain as the sun started to peak over the hills. Wounded Warrior Project spokesperson Dan Miller spoke on the importance of mental health and helping each other out, recounting his stories and battles with depression.
“Everyone says ‘I got your six,’ mean it,” Miller said, referencing a military saying that means they have each other’s backs. “And help the guy or the girl next to you.”
Appalachian Ski Mtn. personnel carried the American flag down the slope to local law enforcement officers, who then carried it to be hoisted up on a fire rescue ladder. The ceremony concluded with a presentation of the colors by the Appalachian State University Pershing Rifles Company, followed by a day of fun in the snow.
