ASHE — The tax aide program has been a service provided at the Ashe Senior Center for over 20 years through the AARP and has been a part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for the past 5 years.
The VITA program is an Internal Revenue Service initiative designed to prepare taxes free of charge through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly Programs.
Volunteers in the program are IRS trained and certified each year.
Most taxpayers pay more than $200 to file a simple tax return each year. Not only is the VITA Tax Aide program a huge asset to the county by saving folks lots of money, it has some amazing volunteers who are dedicated to helping others.
We would like to say how grateful we are here at Ashe Services for Aging Senior Center to have such dedicated VITA volunteers.
The Senior Center closed its doors to the public on March 16 due to the health risk of COVID-19 and at the same time, the VITA program stopped operating.
Coordinators Linda Gouger and Warren Miller have such a huge heart for helping others and because of this, the Senior Center was able to put safety precautions into place to make it possible to reopen the VITA site.
“This is truly an amazing, selfless act of kindness from this team,” said Glenda Luther, Senior Center Director. “We are extremely proud of their commitment in providing this much needed service to help others.”
For additional information about the VITA program at Ashe Senior Center call (336) 246-4347 or email SeniorCenter@asheaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.