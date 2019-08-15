The Ashe County Wildlife Club at 3220 Big Peak Creek Road in Laurel Springs, will hold an open house for the public starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. Club members will be offering instruction on how to safely shoot pistols, rifles and shotguns. All instruction is free. There will be a free hot dog lunch with chips and a drink at noon. All ages of people are invited to attend, including youth under 12 attending with parent or guardian. Younger children will learn the basics of safe gun handling using BB guns.
“The National Rifle Association gave the Ashe County Wildlife Club a grant that provided the funds for this open house event, which includes ammunition for shotguns, pistols and rifles, two Red Ryder BB guns, ear plugs, and eye protection glasses,” said Clint Johnson, the public relations coordinator for the Ashe County Wildlife Club. “Our goal is to provide basic instruction in firearms safety for anyone who is not familiar with guns. The club will provide .22 pistols, .22 rifles and 12-gauge shotguns for the instruction. Participants should not bring their own guns or ammunition. Everything needed for instruction will be provided. ”
Participants are asked to drive up to the club house at 3220 Big Peak Creek Rd. in Laurel Springs, and park in the large field in front of the building.
Participants will register and sign a liability waiver at a table inside the club house. Participants will be driven to the various ranges by club members where they will meet instructors.
Shotgun sports participants will be shooting at clays thrown from the manual throwers at the shotgun range. Rifle shooters will be using .22 rifles at 25 and 50 yards shooting at paper targets positioned at the 300-yard marker on the rifle range east of the club house. The .22 pistol shooting will be at the pistol range. The distance to the pistol paper targets will be seven yards. The BB gun instruction will be inside the club house shooting at paper targets.
“Open House is an outgrowth of Ladies Day held the last two years that proved popular with women who were unfamiliar with shooting pistols. Now, we want to show anyone who is unfamiliar with shooting how to safely handle the three main types of firearms; pistols, shotguns and rifles,” said Johnson. “Besides learning safety, this is an opportunity to get instruction on how to hit clays with shotguns, and the centers of paper targets with pistols and rifles.”
During the BB gun instruction, children and youth will be given a ticket for a chance to win one of the two BB guns (with parent/guardian permission). Both BB guns will be given away at the end of the day. There will also be a drawing for a Sig Sauer 1911 style concealed carry pistol at the end of the day. Raffle tickets for the Sig Sauer may be purchased at the club. Winning ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
For more information about the open house, visit Ashe County Wildlife Club online at www.ashecountywildlifeclub.org or call Clint Johnson at (336) 982-4456.
