ASHE — It was an unprecedented first day of school on Aug. 17, as Ashe County students returned to school buildings for instruction for the first time since March. Despite additions to the morning routine such as temperature checks and attestation of symptoms, students displayed the same eagerness to return to classrooms and see their teachers as they do each year.
Ashe County students return to school for 2020-21 school year
- By Bailey Little bailey.little@mountaintimes.com
