WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School will hold a drive-through graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 on Saturday, July 25, in the front parking lot of the school.
The ceremony is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to accommodate all students driving through as they arrive based on their last name.
Students are asked to wear a mask when getting out of their cars and follow the markings on the sidewalk to remain 6 feet apart in line. There will be have hand sanitizer available for use at the beginning and end of the ceremony.
In order for every student to participate in the ceremony without experiencing a long wait in line, students are asked to come in the following order pertaining to their last name.
A-C
8-9 a.m.
D-G
9-10 a.m.
H-L
10-11 a.m.
M-R
11 a.m. — noon
S-Z
noon-1 p.m.
The details
Dress Code: Students must wear their cap and gown along with any school sanctioned cords, medals or pins. High heel shoes are not recommended.
Each senior will be allowed up to three vehicles for family and friends to attend the drive through graduation ceremony. For safety reasons, no one should ride in the back of a pick up truck.
ACHS asks that these vehicles come together, so attendees may choose to meet at the Walmart parking lot and then drive up to the high school to ensure they are in line together. Cars of each student will zigzag through the parking lot to prevent a traffic issue on the main road. Students will walk down the sidewalk to the stage. When their family cars reach the front of the stage, one person may exit a vehicle to take pictures, the name will be called, the student will walk across the stage, receive a “diploma” for a picture and then proceed down the stairs to pick up the real diploma. Cars will move to the end of the sidewalk and the student will walk to the end of the sidewalk where a family member may take an individual photo. The student will then return to the car and exit.
