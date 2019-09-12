Friends of the Library presents writer and Navy veteran P.T. Deutermann, as a special feature of the On the Same Page Literary Festival, Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 11:00 a.m., in the Community Room of the Ashe County Public Library. Deutermann will read a selection of stories from his 21 novels, ranging from WWII to present day spying.
Deutermann published his first book in 1980, a handbook for navy operation officers, through the Naval Institute Press in Annapolis, Maryland. He started writing fiction in 1990. His first novel, titled “Scorpion in the Sea,” was published through George Mason University Press. He soon snared a contract with St. Martin’s Press. Several of his later books are optioned for feature film development. His latest work, “The Nugget,” is the sixth in a WWII Naval series and is scheduled for release in October 2019. The American Library Association named him the recipient of the W.Y. Boyd Literary Award for Excellence in Military Fiction for his novel Pacific Glory.
A 1963 graduate of the Naval Academy, Deutermann has a bachelor’s degree in naval engineering and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Washington. He also is a graduate of the Royal College of Defense Studies in London. Deutermann served in the United States Navy for 26 years and was the commander of the U.S.S. Tattnall between 1981 and 1983. He retired from active duty in 1989 with the rank of captain. Born in Boston, MA, he now lives in Rockingham County in North Carolina with his wife Susan Cornelia Degenhardt. Together they run a Dartmoor pony breeding farm.
Like all FOL functions, the program on Sept. 18 is free and open to the public, whether you are attending the literary festival or not. Everyone is encouraged to come and hear P.T. Deutermann at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room of Ashe County Public Library.
