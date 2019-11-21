The Florence Thomas Art School is will host an indoor Christmas Market located in historic downtown West Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. Cozy up with a cup of hot cider during extended hours for the holiday weekend and find a unique gift. Inspired by the historic outdoor Christmas Markets of the world, this market will feature 16 local artist, artisan and craft vendors.
The High Country has traditionally boasted a rich heritage of artisans and crafters and is an area gaining in reputation for fine art. In recognition of all the local talent and in the spirit of giving, the art school invites you to shop consciously, in a way that gives to our talented community and local economy. ‘Tis the season to shop small and shop local!
The Florence Thomas Art School was founded by the profound generosity of Florence Young Thomas. The Ashe County native was a prolific painter whose passion for art was matched by her desire to teach. She believed everyone should have the opportunity to create art and to produce it to the best of their ability.
Florence Art School is handicap accessible. More details about workshops, exhibitions and special events can be found online at www.FlorenceArtSchool.org or by calling the gallery at (336) 846-3827.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.