JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office will host an egg toss on April 3, providing the community with an opportunity for some Easter-themed fun.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place at this event.
Beginning at 9:30 a.m., at ASCO there will be a competition where two partners toss an egg to each other. If a partner doesn’t catch the egg thrown to them, that team of two is out and everybody else partaking in the competition takes a step back.
There will be three age groups with the first being ages 5-10, the second being ages 11-15 and the final group being ages 16 and older.
The winners of each age group will get to egg Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
