The Ashe County Arts Council announced that the Ashe Arts Center will re-open to the public starting Thursday, June 25. A new exhibit will be on display and the Gallery Shop will be open.
The Ashe Arts Center will abide by the CDC recommended guidelines. There will be hand sanitizer available, hand washing soap, restrooms will be cleaned after use and the staff will be wearing masks. All visitors will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. No more than 10 visitors will be allowed at a time.
The Ashe Arts Center days and hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Arts Council staff are available by phone and email.
The new exhibit, “Shadow of the Hills,” will feature artwork by the Blue Ridge Art Clan. The artwork will feature several mediums and have a variety of themes and subjects. The exhibit will be on display starting Thursday, June 25. There will not be an official opening reception but the exhibit will be on display through July 31 during regular Arts Center hours.
In this new time of social distancing and health safety, the Ashe County Arts Council is working hard to bring new programs and events to our patrons. If there are questions, concerns or ideas please contact us at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
