BLOWING ROCK — On May 23, the Blowing Rock Historical Society announced the cancellation of the Artist in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program for the 2020 year.
According to a release, “the cancellation is the result of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and our concern for the health and safety of our artists, visitors and volunteers.”
A group of 26 High Country artists had been selected to present their work in Edgewood Cottage. Previously selected artists include Randy Blake Clontz, David Collins, Earl Davis, Evenlight Eagles, Linda Elksnin, Tunde Afolayan Famous, Nathan Favors, Fredrick Craig Franz, Kelly Gross, Lee Harper, High Country Modern Quilt Guild, Mike Koenig, Amy Lowery, Cathy McCoy, Cindy McEnery, Pat Moritz, Scott Pearson, Lisa Pepper, Kathryn Regel, Susan Sharpe, Waitsel Smith, Ineke Thomas, Zan Thompson, Lauren Waterworth, David Westmeier and Linda White.
Each artist has been invited to participate in the 2021 program. Photos of their artwork can be found at www.artistsatedgewood.org.
“Like artists and volunteers who have participated in the past, I really love this program. We are proud of the contribution AiR makes to the Blowing Rock Community. While forced to cancel now, we will be looking for ways to host individual artists at the Cottage later this summer, if the environment allows,” said Tom O’Brien, program chair. “And despite the cancellation of this year’s program, the Blowing Rock Historical Society is donating half of this year’s membership dues to the Rock United Relief Fund for local businesses. We want to help the Blowing Rock economy in any way we can.”
