BLOWING ROCK — On Saturday, July 18, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce will host the first Art in the Park of the 2020 season. The chamber is grateful for the leadership and guidance from AppHealthCare and NCDHHS regarding the COVID-19 response and this 58-year tradition.
The following practices and procedures will be implemented at the July 18 Art in the Park event due to COVID-19:
- Artists, chamber staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask on Park Avenue.
- There will be a limited number of artists, and each artist display will be 10 feet from each other, allowing artists to display their work from three open-air sides of their 10 x 10 tent.
- Artists will sanitize booth surface areas periodically.
- There will be stanchions dividing the street allowing for one-way walk paths.
- There will be signage in and around Park Avenue and the downtown area of Blowing Rock promoting the 3W’s (wear, wait, wash) and the N.C. Face Mask Requirement
- Seniors and more vulnerable patrons will be encouraged to shop from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. and after 3 p.m.
- Peak hours will be monitored to ensure that the density of attendees does not get too high for proper social distancing. If it “feels” too crowded, staff will hold patrons outside the show area or encourage them to come back at another time.
- Art in the Park will be used as a mask distribution point for masks from AppHealthCare branded with the Show Your Love Watauga logo to promote the partnership between the chambers of commerce and AppHealthCare.
Chamber staff and volunteers will be on site enforcing these rules for the duration of the show. Art in the Park will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. The chamber will not provide the free shuttle service from Tanger Outlets this season.
For more information on Art in the Park or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce visit, www.loveblowingrock.com or call (828) 295-7851.
