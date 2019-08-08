Join Mary Helen Cole and her family from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 10 to celebrate her 100th birthday at Greenway Baptist Church in Boone. Mary, born in Caldwell County on Aug. 20, 1919, attended Appalachian State Teacher’s College after moving to Boone with her family during the Great Depression. When she retired, Mary had 30 years of experience in education. She now lives in Boone with her five children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren close by.
Mary and her family would like to invite the community to drop by on Aug. 10 to help celebrate this special occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.