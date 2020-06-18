Organizers of “An Appalachian Summer Festival,” announced on June 11 the complete programming calendar for this summer’s revised virtual series.
The online festival features a monthlong selection of live streamed and specially pre-recorded concerts, live chats with artists, film screenings and virtual tours.
Allison West, director of marketing and public relations at App State, said when the pandemic became more magnified, discussions turned to whether or not the festival would happen.
“We didn’t want to go dark,” West said. “We know the arts are healing in times of crisis, and we just wanted to continue to keep those values alive.”
“Content will be delivered in a variety of ways: pre-recorded selections with special messages to App Summer audiences, live streams of concerts and plays, artist Q&As, virtual tours, artist exhibitions, film screenings, and more through our website, YouTube Live, Facebook and Instagram. But viewers can always visit the website, where details related to all programs and how to access those programs will always be available and updated,” West said.
The pivot from in-person to online was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. App Summer, which generally draws more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer, will present its 36th season of special programming daily from July 1-31.
All events are free and will be streamed via appsummer.org, as well as the festival’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Film screenings require pre-registration, as registration capacity is limited. Some events will be archived for later viewing; others are only available for the scheduled date and time.
Full descriptions about each event and how to access them are available at www.appsummeronline.org.
While the main slate of events occurs July 1-31, the series will offer a special online welcome on June 30 at 2 p.m. from the festival’s Advisory Board chair Kent Tarbutton, vice-chair Jenny Miller and Denise Ringler, director of arts engagement and cultural resources.
The virtual celebration officially wraps up on July 31; however, a special announcement about An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 2021 season will be posted at noon on Aug. 1.
For more information about An Appalachian Summer Festival 2020, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office staff at (800) 841-2787.
Box office hours through June 29, are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
From June 30 through July 31, box office hours are Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 5 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 3 p.m.
