HIGH COUNTRY — Appalachian Regional Library, comprised of the public libraries in Watauga, Ashe and Wilkes counties, is offering curbside service to patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released on the App Regional Library website at www.arlibrary.org.
All due dates for materials already checked out have been extended to April 15, and during this time, there is a limit of having 10 items checked out at a time on each account.
Library staff from each affiliated library can print up to 20 pages per patron for free and deliver them curbside. Documents should be emailed to the library as a PDF, Word Document, JPG or PNG and will only be printed in black and white. as well as books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs. On each account, there is a limit of 10 items that are allowed to be checked out.
The Watauga County Public Library is doing curbside service Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to the statement released online on the App Regional Library website at www.arlibrary.org/watauga.
The Western Watauga Library Branch will offer curbside from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.
The Ashe County Public Library will be offering the same services from noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Wilkes Public Library is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Traphill Library curbside services will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Patrons should call the respective library when waiting curbside to let librarians know they’re present to pick up their order. App Regional Libraries requests that patrons remain in their vehicle as their items are delivered.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, no library materials will be circulated through the App Regional Library system, but holds can still be placed.
For additional services and information, visit www.arlibrary.org.
