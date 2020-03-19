A statement released on the Appalachian Regional Library website on Tuesday, March 17, announced that the public libraries in Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties are closed due to precautions being taken in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All libraries in the Appalachian Regional Library will be closed effective Wednesday, March 18 through at least Monday, March 30,” the announcement stated.
This effects the Watauga County Public Library in Boone, the Ashe County Public Library in West Jefferson and the Wilkes County Public Library in North Wilkesboro. Resources will remain online during this time.
More information can be found online at www.arlibrary.org.
