BOONE — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has rescheduled two of its upcoming shows that were previously scheduled for April 18 and May 1, respectively.
The Balsam Range band will perform at the App Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, and the Malpass Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25.
For both events, tickets that have already been purchased will be honored on the rescheduled date. “All ticketholders will be contacted by the box office to assist them with any questions they may have,” the theater’s website states.
No changes have been made for the theater’s production of “Somebody Love You Mr. Hatch,” from the Axis Theatre Group, as of April 7. Any updates will be posted on the ATHC website.
Additional information about the rescheduled shows can be found online at www.apptheatre.org. The ATHC is found at 559 W. King Street in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.