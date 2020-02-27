BOONE — The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present the regional premiere of “Five Mile Lake,” an award-winning drama by Rachel Bonds described as a modern-day Chekhovian drama with minimalist sensibility. The production will take place in the Valborg Theatre on the university campus with performances at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 through Feb. 29, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 1.
In his director’s notes for the show, Ray Miller said, “‘Five Mile Lake’ has a story line to be sure, but there are also ‘spaces between.’ It is a play that focuses in on the lives of five young people — each of whom have been out a of high school or college for a few years — and who are now desperately re-evaluating the choices made and ‘the road not taken’.”
Tickets for the production are $10 for students, $15 for faculty/staff and $17 for adults. Ticket purchases can be made at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., by phone at (828) 262-4046 or online at www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/five-mile-lake.
“Five Mile Lake” features some mature content such as “suggested partial nudity and sounds of explosions and gunfire,” according to the show’s synopsis at www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/five-mile-lake.
The Valborg Theatre is located on campus at the north side of Chapell Wilson Hall on Howard Street, and the theater entrance faces the back of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on King Street. Parking on campus in staff/faculty spots is available weekdays after 5 p.m., with the Rivers Street parking deck and the College Street parking deck available after 5:30 p.m.
