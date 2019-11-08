On Nov. 11, the Appalachian State University Bookstore will sponsor a Faculty Author Spotlight in the Three Top Room in the Plemmons Student Union. The event begins at 5 p.m., and it will feature Kathryn Kirkpatrick, a professor in the English department, discussing her newest release, “The Fisher Queen.”
The poems in “The Fisher Queen” explore the multiple exiles of living in a woman’s body; traversing boundaries of region, nation and class; and confronting human violations of the natural world. Moving between the quotidian and the mythic, Kirkpatrick’s multi-voiced lyrics constitute a powerful quest.
Kirkpatrick holds a doctoral degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Emory University, where she received an Academy of American Poets poetry prize. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, she was raised in the nomadic subculture of the U.S. military and grew up in the Philippines, Texas, Germany, and the Carolinas. Today she lives with her husband, William Atkinson, in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She teaches classes such as Literature and the Environment, Poetry and Poetics, Animals and Literature, and Irish Literature and Culture.
The Faculty Author Spotlight will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the Three Top Mountain Room of the Plemmons Student Union on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.
If you would like more information about this event, please contact Trixie Wilkie at (828) 265-8601 or email wilkiete@appstate.edu.
