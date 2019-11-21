BRISTOL, TENN. — Elmcroft Senior Living in Bristol, Tenn., will be hosting its eighth annual “Spirit of the Season Bazaar” on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7.
It will be held in the Elmcroft community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
This is an annual fundraiser that will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
About 30 vendors attend each year, including local craft, civic and at-home dealers.
Each year the emphasis is on holiday crafts and specialty gifts, but most will also have a wide variety of nationally branded home décor, kitchen, and jewelry dealers, selling items including wreaths, herbs, and candles.
This popular event will bring a large number of vendors into one location for a wonderful gift buying opportunity for the holidays.
The annual Christmas Bazaar is one of the most popular and well-attended events held at Elmcroft-Bristol, according to Tim Buchanan, sales director.
A regular crowd of faithful supporters attend this event each year.
Vendors are being accepted on a first come, first served basis. If you are interested in participating or have questions, contact Tim Buchanan by email at timothy.buchanan@elmcroft.com or by phone at (423) 943-8192.
Elmcroft Senior Living is located adjacent to the Bristol Regional Medical Center at 826 Meadowview Road in Bristol, Tenn.
