BLOWING ROCK – The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM) hosted their annual Gala on Aug. 5, at the Grandview Ballroom at Appalachian State University.

More than 170 people came to support the Museum. Guests enjoyed meals from Grandview Catering and music from jazz band Continental Divide. The event was incredibly successful and raised over $90,000 for the museum, much of which was donated through a Fund-A-Need auction led by museum staff member Willard Watson III. The event capped off with dancing to hit songs covered by Continental Divide, such as “Brick House” by Commodores and “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison. The Fund-a-Need auction is still accepting donations via BRAHM’s website.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.