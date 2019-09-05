BOONE — High Country Soccer Association, in partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewery, will offer the ninth annual AMB Premier Adult League this fall, with three levels of league play: bronze, silver and gold. The skill levels of the players in the AMB Premier Adult League range from recreational players (bronze) to highly competitive and former collegiate players (gold division). HCSA currently serves more than 300 adult soccer players (in addition to offering youth training) in the N.C. High Country. The Boone-based soccer club is always searching for new ways to continue building the local soccer community to include all players and skill levels.
The AMB Premier Adult League is a 7 v. 7 league played on half of a regulation soccer field. Each team is comprised of 7-10 players. If you don’t have a team, visit the HCSA website at www.hcsoccer.com and sign up as a free agent to be placed on an existing team at your requested level of play.
The registration deadline for the AMB Premier League is Sept. 11, and the season runs from Sept. 15 to early November. Each team will play a minimum of eight league games with each league having a playoff format based on the number of teams in the league. Team captains are responsible for registering his/her team online, as well as turning in the registration fee and team roster at the AMB League Social before the season begins. The price is $55 per player and each player must pay before they are allowed to play. There is a late registration fee of $65 per player after the team’s first game.
For more information about any HCSA Adult Soccer options, visit www.hcsoccer.com or check out the Facebook page, HC Soccer Adult League.
