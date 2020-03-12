ASHE — The board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds will be awarded from the Ashe County Community Fund and the Daniel Lee “Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment.
Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000 and special consideration will be given to education-focused projects or initiatives. Total grantmaking will not exceed $6,000.
Applications are available online beginning March 13 at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline for applications is noon on April 14.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Christina Wagoner, ACCF board president. “We are excited to partner with our local nonprofit community to continue supporting the Ashe County.”
For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Tyran Hill at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
