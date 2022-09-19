BOONE — Chef Walter Staib toured Boone with his camera crew for his Emmy-award winning show “A Taste of History.”
The show is one-part cooking, one-part history with a dash of humor and a whole lot of personality and appeals to cooks, history lovers, travelers, and anyone who loves watching an adventure. The show broadcasts on PBS stations, and streams on Amazon Prime, and the Hungry Channel on Apple TV and Roku devices.
Staib is a third-generation restaurateur with more than 50 years of experience.
During his stay in Boone, Chef Staib visited a full list of places while filming. He visited Grandfather Mountain with Landis Taylor, the communications director at Grandfather. He visited with the Gamekeeper and communed with the owner, Ken Gordon. He went fly fishing for the first time on the Boone Fork with Ollie Smith of the Blue Ridge Anglers. At night he stayed at the Historic Mast Farm Inn.
“We really wanted to show off the streams and the countryside and the beauty because one of the things we have always found is that when people watch the show, it gets them excited to hopefully visit,” Chef Staib said.
This was Staib’s first trip to the High Country.
“This is our 13th season. It’s really been a passion of Chef’s for a very long time. It has been amazing to see the growth of the show,” said Phil Gajari, the Producer of “A Taste of History” said. “For me personally, we’re now into an audience of over 150 million people. PBS is our main broadcasting network, which we are very proud to be a part of that family. PBS has always been known for their educational shows, and that’s what the shows about.”
The show finished filming at Horn in the West during a two-part event. The first was not filmed as it was a meet and greet with both Staib and Mary Bohlen, a local and special co-star for this specific episode. The meet and greet featured a talk given by both Staib and Bohlen before a book signing.
Bohlen is a local known for her open hearth cooking and book, “Mary Bohlen’s Heritage Cooking: Inspired by Rebecca Boone.” Her book won the Award of Excellence from N.C. Historians. Bohlen’s demonstration for Chef Staib and the show aligned with the book.
“Rebecca Boone was married to a very famous man (Daniel Boone), but you don’t hear a lot about her. She was a strong woman, and her love and devotion to her family was remarkable,” Bohlen told the audience. “Our ancestors, our grandmothers? Many of them were in the same situation. Rebecca is someone that we can put in the limelight. Those were some tough women, and I think they need to be remembered.”
When Bohlen got wind that the show was coming to Boone, she had her publisher send him a copy of her book. The following weekend she received an email from the producer saying Chef Staib could not stop reading the book, according to Bohlen.
Bohlen co-starred with Chef Staib during the cooking demonstration portion of the program. She collected primarily fresh, seasonal and local ingredients. Even the flour used during the program was collected near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
Bohlen attempted to be as authentic as possible, even calculating the time that it would have taken Rebecca Boone to collect the items to cook with. This led to sacrifices. For example, Bohlen didn’t use any black pepper in her cooking because it would have been a rarity for when Rebecca Boone was alive.
The day after the book signing, Bohlen showed up to the Tatum Cabin at Horn in the West bright and early for the filming of the demonstration. Since the cabin is from 1785 and the camera crew was still on their way, Bohlen and Donna McNeil, Chapter Regent of Daughters of the American Revolution, set up produce tables and started the fire in the hearth.
According to Chef Staib, he still gets nervous before filming — almost every time. However, he said working with Bohlen helped put him at ease since she was such an expert on her topic.
Many local community members donated and supported the event to ensure that it went smoothly. The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Southern Appalachian Historical Association, the Grandfather Trout Farm and the Boone Harris Teeter all donated their time, resources or a combination of the two.
The episode recorded in Boone will premiere on the 13th season of “A Taste of History” on PBS and will be available on Amazon Prime in fall 2023. More information on the show can be found at www.atasteofhistory.org/show/.
