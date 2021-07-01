BLOWING ROCK — Norman Rockwell would be proud. After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, one of the nation’s “Prettiest Small Towns” will serve up Americana at its best on July 3, with a 4th of July Parade down Main Street in Blowing Rock.
A lot of changes are in store for this year’s patriotic extravaganza, and so much COVID-19 driven but in response to the parade’s growing popularity before the pandemic.
The start time for the parade has been moved to 10 a.m. This will make a large number of the downtown merchants happy who, in years past, have complained that a mid-afternoon parade disrupts one of their best selling days of the year.
But that’s not all. Two big changes were approved by the Blowing Rock board of commissioners for safety reasons in crowd control. There will be no parking on Main Street beginning late Friday night through the end of the parade late Saturday morning. Officers from the Blowing Rock Police Department will be out enforcing that temporary ban in the wee hours beginning on Saturday, including having cars towed.
“We want to create a safer environment for the crowds watching, as well as for the people participating in the parade,” said Jennifer Brown, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “We are encouraging folks to park remotely, such as at the Tanger Outlet Center, and take the free shuttle that we are providing to the downtown area. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.”
In addition to moving cars to make space for the crowds, the parade organizers are lining the street with stanchions and a cable running the length of Main Street on both sides, intending to keep the crowds on the sidewalk side of the faux barrier and not flowing out into the street as the parade participants are walking, dancing, riding, playing or driving by.
“Without the parked cars, there will be a lot more room on the sides of the street for people to watch and cheer. The Blowing Rock Police will be on duty, asking people to stay behind the stanchions and cable,” said Brown. “In the recent past, the crowds have gotten so big and so active in getting out into the street that we have had some near misses in terms of accidents or people getting hurt. We love the enthusiasm, but we don’t want kids or anyone else getting run over. When people push others from behind out into the street, it increases the danger that someone will get hurt. We don’t want that to happen.”
As of the morning of June 28, Brown said that there are 43 entries already in the parade, but that she expects more to come.
Brown also pointed out that the earlier, 10 a.m. start time promises to avoid adverse weather conditions.
“This time of year, we often have mid- to late-afternoon thunderstorms and rain,” said Brown. “There are never any guarantees, of course, when it comes to the weather, but there is a reduced probability of those thunder and lightning storms in the morning hours.”
All in all, it should be a grand time on Main Street in Blowing Rock on Saturday.
