Whether you are a cancer patient, a cancer survivor, a caregiver, a medical professional or a friend or loved one, cancer seems to permeate the entire community in one way or the other. Many people have found that creative expression has allowed them a means of coping with the ravages of cancer, a way of expression, letting off pressure, escaping or diversion.
“Colors of Hope” is a special exhibition of art expressing the creative spirit of cancer survivors, caregivers, and Seby B. Jones Cancer Center medical staff. For almost two years, the Blue Ridge ArtSpace and the Cancer Resource Alliance Advisory Board/Art Committee of the Seby Jones Regional Cancer Center have partnered in an arts and healing initiative. Through the partnership, quarterly exhibitions of art created by local artists is hung on selected walls of the Cancer Center. The artwork has received a very positive reaction from patients, families and medical staff.
For the months of October through December, the Cancer Center’s Art Committee has decided to invite cancer survivors and caregivers from Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Caldwell counties as well as Seby B. Jones Cancer Center medical staff to exhibit any creative work they might have done. This is not only open to professional artists, but also to amateurs and dabblers. The goal of the exhibition is to share in the process of aiding in healing through the arts.
All media are being considered, including original drawings, paintings and photographs plus handmade jewelry, pottery and fiber arts. To be considered for the exhibit, artists are asked to email images of their work to wcac@watauga-arts.org along with the following information:
- Name, address, phone number, email and website (if you have one)
- List of images with title, medium, date, dimensions of framed 2D art and value for insurance purposes
- A statement telling about your cancer journey and how your journey affected your art and/or how your art affected your cancer journey. Please be aware that space is limited and your statement maybe edited to fit on the label that will be placed by your art.
- An image of you to be used with your statement.
The original submission deadline of Aug. 15 has been extended to Aug. 23.
Work to be exhibited in the “Colors of Hope” exhibit will be selected by a panel of jurors. The jurors will consider each piece based upon the original concept, materials, technique and impact. All entries will be notified by email, regardless of whether or not the entry was accepted. The artwork, itself, will be delivered directly to the Cancer Center on the date specified in the email.
For more information contact the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at (828) 264-1789 or call Beth Andrews at (336) 409-8436.
