BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae students will face the challenge of bringing new perspectives to classic stories as they perform in “Clue,” “The Glass Menagerie,” and “James and the Giant Peach” during the 2022−23 academic year.
Preparations for the season will begin shortly after the first day of classes, with fall auditions being held Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. This session will audition actors for both fall shows, and any necessary callbacks will be held the next evening on Friday, Aug. 19.
The fall season will kick off with “Clue,” the funny and spooky play based on the 80’s film and the timeless board game of the same name. The show will play over homecoming weekend, Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Following “Clue” in the fall will be “The Glass Menagerie.” This classic “memory play” by Tennessee Williams will pose a different challenge for the actors. Often taught in theater courses, “The Glass Menagerie” has a small cast of four complex characters and will certainly stretch the students’ abilities.
“The Glass Menagerie” will run from Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Nov. 12. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes work for the spring semester season will already be underway with a mid-October audition session for “James and the Giant Peach.”
This larger-than-life musical is based on the much-loved children’s book of the same name by Roald Dahl. The play will bring whimsy and childlike joy to the Lees-McRae stage with life-sized bug characters, magic, and— of course— a giant peach.
“James and the Giant Peach” will run from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Performances of all shows throughout the 2022−23 academic year will take place in Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae College campus.
