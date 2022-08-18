Lees-McRae Logo

BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae students will face the challenge of bringing new perspectives to classic stories as they perform in “Clue,” “The Glass Menagerie,” and “James and the Giant Peach” during the 2022−23 academic year.

Preparations for the season will begin shortly after the first day of classes, with fall auditions being held Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. This session will audition actors for both fall shows, and any necessary callbacks will be held the next evening on Friday, Aug. 19.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.