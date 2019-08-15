The Ashe County Arts Council welcomes Austin McCombie and Sarah Osborne McCombie, the members of Chatham Rabbits, to the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17. The North Carolina duo has been playing stages across North Carolina for over a year.
Traditional old time music brought Austin and Sarah together when Austin saw and heard Sarah sing and play the banjo. He knew he had to learn play old time music if he wanted a chance to get to know her. They began to play together, book gigs and eventually they both left professional jobs to play full time, and it has led to their debut album, “All I Want from You,” in January.
The collection of nine original songs and one cover reflect the old-time and bluegrass pedigree of the Carolina Piedmont region they call home, while also bearing the innovative hallmarks of artists like Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Mandolin Orange and Mipso. Mandolin Orange’s Andrew Marlin and Mipso’s Libby Rodenbough are among the musicians who lent their talents to “All I Want From You.”
Austin plays guitar and some fiddle, Sarah plays clawhammer banjo, they take turns singing lead and they both write stirring original songs with compelling stories that sound like they could’ve been composed a century ago.
The Chatham Rabbits make their home in the small town of Bynum. Over a century ago, rabbits were the prize cash crop
of Chatham County on the banks of the Haw River. Most families in that time worked at the local mill. There was a mill-sponsored string band called the Chatham Rabbits. The new Chatham Rabbits play music to honor the past.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased by calling (336) 846-2787 or online at www.ashecountyarts.org. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
