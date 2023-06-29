In 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland, the group Albannach was created with the desire to bring Celtic music to the masses. The focus of Albannach’s music is the percussive side of the Scottish tradition, featuring variously sized drums and a single bagpipe, with the added flair of the Aboriginal Australian didgeridoo in the mix for good measure.

Albannach bills itself as a “Bareknuckle Pipes and Drums” band and they have created an impressive following by performing at Scottish events and Celtic festivals here in the U.S. as well as in the UK. For many years, the group was a perennial act featured at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. But, with the traditional Celtic and Celtic rock music scenes being healthy these days, new bands were brought in.

  

