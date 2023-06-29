In 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland, the group Albannach was created with the desire to bring Celtic music to the masses. The focus of Albannach’s music is the percussive side of the Scottish tradition, featuring variously sized drums and a single bagpipe, with the added flair of the Aboriginal Australian didgeridoo in the mix for good measure.
Albannach bills itself as a “Bareknuckle Pipes and Drums” band and they have created an impressive following by performing at Scottish events and Celtic festivals here in the U.S. as well as in the UK. For many years, the group was a perennial act featured at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. But, with the traditional Celtic and Celtic rock music scenes being healthy these days, new bands were brought in.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.