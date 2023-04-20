As the celebration of Doc Watson’s 100th birthday year winds down, and we here in the High Country get back to honoring our local musical hero the way we always do all year long, there are still stories to be told about Watson that reflect his influence outside of Boone and next door Deep Gap, where he resided.
In this article, three acclaimed musicians reflect on Watson and his down-to-earth way of bringing Western North Carolina roots music to the world.
When Zeb Snyder began performing here in the High Country at the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest, which returns to nearby Sugar Grove on July 15, 2023, he was the young guitar whiz from Lexington, NC. As a kid, he performed here often with his father, Bud, and sister, Samantha, as the Snyder Family Band.
Both siblings have grown up to be successful adults in the music world. Samantha Snyder and her fiddle tour regularly with the Darin and Brooke Aldridge band, who performed at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone last week. On the other hand, Zeb Snyder records and tours the country with the all-star group Appalachian Road Show, who will play at the Appalachian Theatre on August 19.
Looking back, Zeb Snyder will always remember the moments he spent with Doc Watson.
“I met Doc and got to talk to him several times, and I really consider that to be some of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had,” said Snyder. “During one of the times that I got to talk to him, Wayne Henderson was back there along with Helen White. This was backstage at a festival they did for only one year in Union Grove, NC.”
Wayne Henderson is a famed guitarist and luthier. The late Helen White was a musician and the founder of the Junior Appalachian Musicians program, which holds court in Boone on Thursday evenings at the Jones House Cultural Center.
Snyder continues his story.
“So, Helen grabbed my guitar, and it was one of my first little Henderson-made guitars, and she handed it to Doc, so that guitar of mine has been played by Doc Watson,” said Snyder. “He liked it and talked to it while he was tuning it and everything. Then, after he played my guitar, my sister and I played for him. She sang a gospel tune and then we played ‘Sally Goodin’ and he was whooping and hollering at us while we were playing. He thought of some lyrics of the song that we needed to learn. It was a great experience.”
Watson was very supportive and encouraging to the young guitarist, which Snyder appreciates even more now as the years have seemingly flown by.
“The thing about Doc is that he was the exact same person off-stage as he was on,” said Snyder. “He was real 100% of the time, and he was a special person in that way. I got to see him perform live so many times and that was a great experience. It was something that was hard to explain as there was a special feeling about seeing Doc live that you can hardly put into words. I think for me, that is the hardest thing about him being gone, because I can listen to his records all day long, but I’ll never be able to see one of those shows ever again. That is a little hard to think about.”
The acclaimed Kruger Brothers have been making unique and well-received Appalachian roots music for decades. The group members include Jens Kruger on banjo, brother Uwe Kruger on flat-pick guitar, and Joel Landsberg on bass. Jens Kruger won the prestigious Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass.
The Kruger Brothers migrated to western North Carolina from their home in Switzerland after hearing the music of Watson and then learning about his mountain life. After meeting and becoming friends with Watson once in the U.S., they decided to make Wilkesboro, NC, their home.
“Doc Watson once told us, ‘It takes me a long time to come up with something worth playing for people,’ said Uwe Kruger. “That really showed how humble he was when it came to his whole approach. You rehearsed your music forever until you presented it, because you might have to play it for a long time if people liked it. You might get requests for that song, so you better work out a version that you like yourself. We still do this every day. We sit down and we rehearse our stuff to death and we got this encouragement from Doc. Bill Monroe also taught it to my brother Jens. But for me, it was Doc Watson.”
Because of their friendship with Watson, the Kruger Brothers have been regulars at the MerleFest music festival for years, a four-day event with Doc and his son Merle Watson as its musical guiding lights.
MerleFest returns next week in nearby North Wilkesboro, NC, from April 27 to 30, 2023. This year, the Kruger Brothers are slated to host the “Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Jam at MerleFest,” which is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at 5:45 p.m. on the main Watson Stage.
“At the beginning, we tried to play mountain music, but we realized that up here, what counts is to be yourself,” said Kruger. “Mountain people don’t care much for outside influences, but what they see is if somebody is a fake, instantly. So, you have to be yourself. As long as you are yourself, you’re going to have friends up there. It is about being genuine, about being yourself and not being afraid to show it and not pandering to anybody. Pandering doesn’t fit up in the mountains. That kind of thing is needed as a survival skill in New York, or even in Charlotte or Winston-Salem, maybe, but not in the mountains. That is why I like North Carolina’s state motto, ‘To be rather than to seem.’ As soon as you get into the mountains, that is what people do, every day.”
Rhiannon Giddens has become an international force of nature in the music and arts world. She is a two-time Grammy Award winner, accepting the first honor as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, which is how many music lovers first discovered her talents. That group formed here in Boone in 2005 at the Black Banjo Gathering conference at Appalachian State University.
Since those heady early days, Giddens eventually broke out on her own and her career has exploded. She has recorded a wonderful series of acclaimed solo albums, won the aforementioned Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and received a Genius Grant given out by the MacArthur Fellows Program in 2017. Since then, Giddens was commissioned to write the musical play “Omar,” wrote the new children’s book “We Could Fly,” and became the new Artistic Director of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silkroad musical organization.
Currently, Giddens is touring with Italian musician Francesco Turrisi.
Giddens fondly remembers her time playing at the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest in Sugar Grove when Doc was still alive and walking the grounds. Watson passed away in May of 2012 at 89 years of age.
“We met Doc a couple of times and played his festival at Sugar Grove every year for four or five years,” said Giddens. “We went on before him for a couple of years and we always got to meet him before he would perform. He always did the last set. He knew about us and liked what we did, and that was one of the reasons why we were there. That felt really nice and it kind of felt like he gave us his blessing.”
The point being that even though older musicians and mentors like Doc Watson may no longer be with us, their legacies will hopefully continue to influence current and future generations of artists.
“Doc gave so much to so many people,” said Giddens. “When she was younger, my daughter was in the car with me one day and we had been listening to Adele. She loved Adele, but then she requested ‘that mole song.’ I said, ‘That mole song?’ She said, ‘Yeah, by that guy that plays guitar.’ It was Doc Watson’s ‘I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground,’ which we had listened to on his kids album a couple of weeks before called ‘Doc Watson Sings Songs For Little Pickers.’ She wanted to hear it and I was like, ‘Here we are!’ It’s a legacy. Even though these people are now gone, we can carry their music on with us.”
More information can be found at rhiannongiddens.com, theappalachianroadshow.com, krugerbrothers.com, apptheatre.org and merlefest.org.
