For almost a decade now, the Carolina Ramble and Reunion has combined the great outdoors found on the Brayshaw Farm in nearby Bethel, NC, with two days of excellent live music interspersed with old-school, family friendly games and fun.
Run by local Boone music maven Dave Brewer, the event is a way for music lovers and families to get out and enjoy a fall weekend while taking in good food, bonfires, sack races and cake walks, and an excellent lineup of live music on the outdoor stage.
The Carolina Ramble and Reunion returns for its 8th year. Happening on Oct. 7 and 8 at the Brayshaw Farm in northern Watauga County. Primitive camping is available. For more information on tickets and specific non-GPS directions to this beautiful outdoor venue, go to carolinaramble.com.
This year, the Carolina Ramble and Reunion will be bringing in the acclaimed band Western Centuries. Brewer became acquainted with the group when he booked them to perform in Boone in January of 2020, just days before news of the spread of the Covid virus began to circulate in the news. Ultimately, it was one of the last big shows to hit the High Country before the pandemic lockdown.
At the time of their forming, Western Centuries was an all-star band made up of three celebrated songwriters and lead singers with Cahalen Morrison, Ethan Lawton and Jim Miller. The group was touring behind its latest album called “Songs From The Deluge,” which was described as “original country music, done a little different, but a little right. George Jones meets The Band meets Motown.”
Based in Seattle, Morrison, Lawton and Miller all had their own bands, yet once they met and realized they fit together musically, they formed Western Centuries and the positive response from music lovers and critics soon followed.
Unfortunately, the group experienced a great loss when Miller unexpectedly died in March of this year backstage before a show in Massachusetts, devastating the band and all families involved. After mourning their collaborator and friend, Western Centuries finally decided to move forward to honor and share the music they had made with Miller, including the 2020 album “Call The Captain.”
Considering the outdoor beauty of the Brayshaw Farm and the positive vibes that are found at these events, the Carolina Ramble and Reunion will be a perfect fit for a grieving band rising up and moving forward.
The musical lineup of the 8th annual Carolina Ramble and Reunion on Friday will include The Little Stony Nighthawks playing music for the Ramble Square Dance from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the special Carolina Ramble Revue Super Jam from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup of music, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run to 11 p.m., will feature Western Centuries, Drew Foust and Wheelhouse, Possum Jenkins with sacred steel guitar great DaShawn Hickman, Will Easter and The Nomads, Earleine, Molly McGinn’s Woodshed Experience, Doc Watson collaborator Charles Welch, Lauren Hayworth and Friends and Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four.
During the weekend, the so-called Ramblympics will take place featuring three-legged races, sack races, sack relay races, cake walks and giveaways. Although murky when it comes to its exact origins, the event known as the sack race gained popularity in the late 1800s and early 1900s when folks would don potato sacks as they raced, bringing goofy fun to any get-together.
It is the power of live music being played on an outdoor stage in the fall season on a mountainous, tree-filled working farm, however, that makes the Ramble unique.
“DaShawn Hickman is on fire right now,” said Dave Brewer. “He is a pedal steel guitar player out of Mount Airy, NC, who came out of the sacred steel tradition. He gets around quite a bit and does many different things musically. Every once in a while, he plays with Drew Foust, who is also on our lineup, and he played on Drew’s new album called ‘Good Thing.’ DaShawn also has a new record out of his own called Drums, Roots and Steel that features Charlie Hunter as producer and on the bass guitar. He was recently featured in a big New York Times article on the sacred steel guitar scene that came out in August. DaShawn is a killer musician who has also worked with Molly McGinn, Laurelyn Dossett and Anya Hinkle and has performed with my group Possum Jenkins as well. I’m in Guitar Heaven when DaShawn and Dave Willis of the Possum band are cutting heads together as both of those guys are absolute burners onstage on their various guitars.”
Brewer is happy to reunite with everyone in Western Centuries and thrilled that they will be on the Ramble bill.
“Local musician Brandon Holder (who is also the Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Jones House in Boone) turned me onto Western Centuries shortly after their first ‘Weight Of The World’ record came out in 2016 or so,” said Brewer. “I thought that album was wonderful and I have kept a keen eye on those guys ever since. So, I was thrilled to bring them to Boone a couple of years ago and I have been looking for an excuse to get them back in the area as soon as humanly possible. Certainly, right now, they are in a difficult and unique situation with the loss of Jim Miller. Being in the band Possum Jenkins that, like Western Centuries, has three lead singers and songwriters; it would be a seismic shift to lose one of those guys, one of those three important puzzle pieces and friends in the band. My heart goes out to them in every way. But as a fan, I want to continue to hear these guys make music together.”
The Carolina Ramble and Reunion is a locally produced affair, run by a dedicated group of people and volunteers, sans any big-time festival consultants and overlords. As a result, local sponsorship as well as the turnout of music lovers is what keeps this distinctive family-friendly autumn festival moving forward.
“I love our sponsors to pieces,” said Brewer. “The amount of repeat sponsors that we have had, folks who have been with us since year one, is amazing and I cannot hug their necks enough. Our friends at High Standard Plumbing have been our rock. The folks at the Best Cellar and Inn at Ragged Gardens have been great as well as our other wonderful sponsors. All of them, their commitment to our annual fall soiree’ has been steadfast and we absolutely could not do it without them.”
Additional real-time information on the festival can be found at www.facebook.com/carolinaramble.
