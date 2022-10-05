For almost a decade now, the Carolina Ramble and Reunion has combined the great outdoors found on the Brayshaw Farm in nearby Bethel, NC, with two days of excellent live music interspersed with old-school, family friendly games and fun.

Run by local Boone music maven Dave Brewer, the event is a way for music lovers and families to get out and enjoy a fall weekend while taking in good food, bonfires, sack races and cake walks, and an excellent lineup of live music on the outdoor stage.

