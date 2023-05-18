More than 170 high schoolers are coming to Boone this summer to experience three weeks of music at Appalachian State University’s Cannon Music Camp. The camp, now in its 55th year, runs from June 24 to July 15 and is still accepting applications in some teachers’ studios.
Cannon Music Camp is a comprehensive music camp offering high schoolers from around the state, country and world a preview of the life of a music major at App State. Musicians learn from Hayes School of Music faculty and experienced guest artists while living on campus under the supervision of counselors who are musicians themselves.
Open to rising high school freshmen through graduating seniors, the camp offers intensive college preparatory work in performance and music theory. Campers participate in daily ensemble rehearsals and music theory classes in an atmosphere that elevates everyone’s musicianship. Equally important is the direct instruction each camper receives in weekly one-hour lessons.
Campers also enjoy events such as a dance, talent show, picnic, hall activities with their friends, outings to downtown Boone with their counselors, and performances by world-class artists during An Appalachian Summer Festival.
The campers and faculty will present several performances open to the public in June and July.
Some spaces remain in the areas of voice, piano, guitar, harp, flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, bass clarinet, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, viola and string bass. Interested students can visit cannon.appstate.edu to learn more and apply.
