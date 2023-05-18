Cannon Music Camp

High school musicians rehearse on horn, bass clarinet, and clarinet at Cannon Music Camp in 2022.

 Photo courtesy Hayes School of Music

More than 170 high schoolers are coming to Boone this summer to experience three weeks of music at Appalachian State University’s Cannon Music Camp. The camp, now in its 55th year, runs from June 24 to July 15 and is still accepting applications in some teachers’ studios.

Cannon Music Camp is a comprehensive music camp offering high schoolers from around the state, country and world a preview of the life of a music major at App State. Musicians learn from Hayes School of Music faculty and experienced guest artists while living on campus under the supervision of counselors who are musicians themselves.

