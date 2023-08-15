Buskers Fest 2022

Naomi Jarrell gets help with a piece of pottery from an artist in front of the Hands Gallery during Buskers Fest.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Watauga Arts Council is partnering with the Downtown Boone Development Association to host the 3rd Annual Buskers Fest on Friday, Oct. 6.

This popular event, a celebration of the street performance art of busking, will pack downtown Boone with talented local musicians, interactive art installations, crafters, performers and local food options.

Buskers Fest 2022

Zionville Zoo, a string band performing songs by Sage Coals, performs at Buskers Fest.
Buskers Fest 2022

Kwame Crawford plays musics and sells art during Buskers Fest.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.