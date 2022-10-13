With every family band, there are usually changes made as the kids in the group grow into adulthood and want to forge their own path. That is true for local favorites The Burnett Sisters Band, who have featured a lineup over the last five years or so that includes four young sisters, Kathleen, Anissa, Anneli and Sophia.
While attending East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Program, however, Kathleen met, fell in love with and got engaged to fellow student and musician Colin Ray and the couple got married in 2021.
When that happened, the trajectory of The Burnett Sisters Band changed as Kathleen and Colin decided to become teachers and start a new life in Lincolnton, NC, thus bringing a close to the group in 2023.
Things like this are inevitable as youngsters grow to be adults. It is the way of the world. So, Anissa, Anneli and Sophia have been performing lately as the Burnett Sisters Trio. The last gig for the full Burnett Sisters Band will probably happen at the 2023 MerleFest music festival in April of next year. Until then, however, we get to see the acclaimed group perform this weekend in Boone.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, The Burnett Sisters Band, featuring Colin Ray and Justin Alexander on banjo, will perform at the revived and historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country located at 559 West King Street.
Anissa Burnett has been thinking about her own future as of late. An accomplished musician who is now a graduate of ETSU, she has become the school’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Program’s Marketing Coordinator. Burnett also continues to work with the acclaimed Junior Appalachian Musicians program on Thursday evenings at the Jones House Cultural Center in Boone as well as performing with the Burnett Sisters Trio.
Adjusting to a change in the family dynamic and a long-running band’s dynamic is not an easy task. But, at 23, Burnett realizes that this is a part of being an adult. Maybe one day a top bluegrass band will grab her up and change her life in an instant, as her musical abilities are impressive and ready for the big time. Then again, teaching might be her route. What she does know for sure is she wants music to be a big part of her life.
The truth is, no matter what paths each Burnett sister takes as the years roll on, there is a good chance that a full Burnett Sisters Band reunion will happen down the road during the holidays here in Boone, and that is in our favor as a concert by this talented group is an impressive event.
“We have a mix as far as what we feature in our full shows,” said Anissa Burnett. “We will have Colin sing a few songs, and we will still do our flat-foot dancing. Anneli and Kathleen are the ones who do the flatfoot routine. They take their dancing inspiration from the Green Grass Cloggers, so they will showcase each other, letting each do some flat-foot clogging breaks, and then they will do a routine together while Sophia and I play behind them. It’s fun. They studied a few of the videos of the Green Grass Cloggers and picked out certain dance moves that they liked and then they made their own routine. Kathleen and Anneli wanted to make sure they had a dance routine of their own while still having input from the Green Grass Cloggers, because we know those folks well and have played many festivals with them.”
The Burnett Sisters Band have figured out what pleases an audience along the way, and they are ready to bring the best of what they have learned to the Appalachian Theatre on Saturday evening.
“During our ‘Appalachian set,’ we feature the four of us playing the fiddle,” said Burnett. “Doing fiddle medleys together is definitely a crowd pleaser. People love that part of the show. We also play a lot of swing music now. We will also play some traditional bluegrass and more modern bluegrass, and we’ll play some old-time tunes as well with some clawhammer-style banjo. Basically, we do a little bit of everything.”
While the Burnett Sisters Band is winding down as an entity, with the disappointment and anxiety about life changes that come with that, the group is thrilled that one of their last shows together will be at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. And, they are well-aware of the fact that Boone and Deep Gap’s late and great musical hero Doc Watson performed on this same stage in the 1940s.
While the Burnett Sisters were not lucky enough to have seen Watson perform before his death at 89 years of age in 2012, Watson’s influence is still in them.
“We learned a lot of music from Cecil Gurganus and he knew a ton of Doc Watson material and kind of raised us on Doc’s music,” said Burnett. “We also live in Deep Gap, so we knew a lot of people there that knew Doc. Then, when Kathleen and I went to college at ETSU, a lot of the instructors, especially in the old-time music department, spent a lot of time with Doc and they would teach us songs that Doc had taught them. And, they told us a lot of stories about Doc as well. So, we’ve been able to learn about Doc Watson just being in this area, and we love the Appalachian Theatre where he played all those years ago. We played there one other time and now it is one of our favorite venues, and we love that it is in our hometown.”
The show, produced by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series, now curated by Executive Director Courtney Wheeler, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $22.50 for the general public, $17.50 for Mountain home Music members, and $10.50 for students.
For more information, please go to mountainhomemusic.org, apptheatre.org and burnettsistersband.com.
