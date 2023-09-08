a taste 9.JPG

Mary Bohlen and Chef Walter Staib filming their first take for A Taste of History, which was filmed in Boone.

 By Jordyn Daniels

BOONE — The episode of “A Taste of History” that features Boone will air in mid-October.

A Taste of History is an Emmy award-winning television series that recreates culinary heritage by cooking spectacular historic recipes at original locations across the globe. Boone’s episode — titled “Flavors of the High Country: Boone, North Carolina” — will air on Oct. 16. and is the third episode of the season.

  

