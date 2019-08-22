On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Boone Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual Out Here with Animals celebration — a month long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them.
As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need. Watauga Humane Society will be onsite from throughout the event to promote local pet adoptions.
“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Boone community,” said Shy Skramstad, manager of the Boone Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Boone store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Boone rescues and shelters.
The Boone community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to Tractor Supply’s Out Here with Animals events and deals at 2221 Old 421 South. Contact the store at (828) 264-9999 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.