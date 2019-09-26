BOONE — The town of Boone announced the second annual Jimmy Smith Maranon and Street Party from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. The maranon (like a marathon, but with a lot less running) will be a 333-foot fun run around the Jimmy Smith Park track. This year’s event will coincide with Appalachian State’s Family Weekend and commemorate a member of the Mountaineer family.
This event was created in 2018 to celebrate Jimmy Smith Park and teach the public about Jimmy Smith, a former Boone Town Council Member and professor who left a lasting legacy on the town and university.
Smith was an integral part of creating the town of Boone’s state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant, which has won engineering excellence awards.
At Appalachian, Smith was a professor in the Department of Mathematics from 1968 to 2000.
During his tenure, Smith was honored with the W.H. Plemmons Leadership Medallion for his work as a professor, department chair and his support of Appalachian’s Freshman Seminar Program.
To accompany this race of miniscule magnitude, Boone will be hosting a party of extravagant proportions on South Depot Street between Howard Street and Rivers Street. A block of the street will be closed to vehicle traffic to make room for food, fun and entertainment.
The American roots band, The Lazybirds, will perform on the stage, and a special playlist of Jimmy artists will fill in the gaps.
The party space will also include a beer garden with local craft beers from AMB, Booneshine and Lost Province.
In addition, a host of food trucks and local vendors will be on site, including The Cardinal, Betty’s Biscuits, Doggin’ It 828, Most Roast Coffee Co. and Insomnia Cookies.
The party doesn’t end with the food and beverages. Giant Connect Four and Jenga, extra-large dice and pong games, along with traditional cornhole and ladder toss will be available for party-goers.
For kids and kids at heart, local favorite Twist the Balloon Man will be on hand. Maranon participants will have the opportunity to pick up some great Jimmy Run gear and will also be entered into a raffle for various prize packages, including a special Eno package from Mast General Store
Registration will take place on location on the evening of the event. Members of the community, ASU students and maranon enthusiasts are encouraged to post pictures and videos of themselves at Jimmy Smith Park — whether they are passing through, hanging out or “training” for the big race — using the hashtag #RunTheJimmy.
The town of Boone hosts the Jimmy Smith Maranon and Street Party in conjunction with the Downtown Boone Development Association and with the support of Appalachian State University and local businesses.
For more information about the Jimmy Smith Maranon and Street Party, and other Boone events, visit joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.
