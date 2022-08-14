BOONE — Antlers & Acorns, the Boone Songwriters Festival, will take place in less than a month with musicians from all over coming to the downtown area.
Headliners John Paul White (The Civil Wars), and Mary Gauthier, Matt King and Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) and North Carolina’s own Caleb Caudle will take the stage at The Appalachian Theatre each night the week of Sept. 5 to 10.
On Wednesday, Kyle Petty, Damn the Banjos, a supergroup of legendary Nashville sidemen and Radney Foster (Just Call Me Lonesome/Nobody Wins) will perform at Booneshine Brewing Company.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — Sept. 6, 7 and 8 — during the daytime hours, a songwriting workshop, kayaking, tubing, hiking and fly fishing is available with the songwriters.
A bourbon tasting by Conviction Bourbon, the official bourbon of Antlers & Acorns, will take place at Lost Province at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., music will fill downtown. Songwriters will be in venues like Lost Province Brewing Co., Venture Chocolate & Wine Bar, Ransom Pub and Coyote Kitchen and members of the legendary bands Firefall and Poco will be in concert on the Rooftop of The Horton Hotel.
The events on the rooftop are ticketed events. The other venues are free to the public during both days. This week of music and activities with songwriters is the brainchild of Shari Smith.
Smith, a Boone resident for the last six years, often hosts songwriters at her home, “five minutes from and five hundred feet above” Boone. Having been hired to write about the Key West Songwriters Festival several years ago, Smith thought, “I can do this” and began bringing the idea to local leaders David Jackson, President and CEO of The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, and Wright Tilley, Executive Director of the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority.
Chuck Eyler, president of Peak Insurance, came onboard as a sponsor right away wanting to help bring the highest level of talent and music stars to Boone.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.