Boone native, award winning violinist and fiddle champ, Maura Shawn Scanlin, returns to the High Country on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harvest House in Boone.
Acclaimed violinist and Scottish Fiddle Champion, Maura Shawn Scanlin, returns to her hometown of Boone to make an appearance at Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music on Saturday, Aug. 10. She will be joined by her musical partner, Conor Hearn on guitar. Their duet, known as Rakish, will present an evening of classical inspired violin and Celtic fiddle music.
The pair gets their name, Rakish, from the traditional Irish tune Rakish Paddy, an origin that aptly suits the duo and their shared background in traditional Irish and Scottish music. Yet “rakish” itself also suggests something strikingly unconventional in its appearance, and Scanlin and Hearn knowingly embrace this wealth of connotation in their music, drawing on the music they grew up with and performing it with their own slant.
In a performance that is something more akin to concert music, Rakish explores tunes and songs from Irish and American folk traditions in a way that reflects their shared interest in and love for chamber music and jazz.
Sanlin, a two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and a winner of the Glenfiddich Fiddle Competition in Scotland, wields the technical range of an accomplished classical violinist and the deep sensitivity of a traditional musician.
Hearn, a native to the Irish music communities of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, MD, makes his home in Boston playing guitar for a number of traditional music acts and bands.
As a duo they have performed on Front Row Boston, Brian O’Donovan’s Burren Backroom Series and they can be heard on broadcasts of WGBH’s “A Celtic Sojourn.”
Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online or at Stick Boy Bread Company (345 Hardin St, Boone), and Footsloggers on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock. Directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website at www.mountainhomemusic.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.