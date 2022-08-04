BOONE — As anyone who has spent time in the High Country knows, this area is full of talented musicians. Many are native to the area while many others are a part of the Boonerang experience, coming here as a kid or as a visiting adult and then finding themselves a resident later in life.
That was the case for the talented musician Alexander Golden. A respected bassist, guitarist and vocalist, many will remember Golden for his work with the alt. funk band Metaphonia. He was also a guest singer with the group Bafoodus back in the day, which featured Andy Page, Mike Runyon and Scott Haynes.
Golden has also been an important cog in the Kattagast All-Star Theme Jam shows that feature Golden along with mastermind and vocalist Kat Chaffin, guitar ace Andy Page, singer Lauren Hayworth and a cast of guests that take a year in the past, say 1984, or another musical theme, and the group dresses up in costume while creating a funky, secret set list that is both impressive and fun.
For all of Golden’s amazing ability to play high-end funk and rock music, however, his brand-new EP album features a distinct sound that he calls ‘dream folk.’ Called Wing of the Whale, the album includes all original music with Golden playing every instrument. The end result is a layered, atmospheric sound that reflects these crazy times of pandemic and strife, all leading to the ending title cut that becomes positive and almost anthemic by the final notes.
Golden grew up in Greensboro, NC, and spent time in these Blue Ridge Mountains as a kid.
“I used to come up here for a chorus camp here at App State when I was young,” said Golden. “I can’t remember the name of the camp now, but I would come up here and stay in the dorms, so I had a taste of Boone when I was a kid. So, it sort of seemed like destiny a little bit that I would wind up here. My extended family came up here for a few Thanksgiving holidays and would rent a house and we’d go skiing and snowboarding. I always loved those times there, almost more than going to the beach. There was something about the mountains that spoke to me.”
Back in Greensboro, the teenage Golden made his way through the local music scene.
“When I was growing up, I was around a lot of punk and metal music,” said Golden. “I was also around a lot of emo music, which I think started there as I feel like the emo music scene was there before it became popular. When I was a teenager, I got more into jam band music. The group The Mantras was from around there and I knew them from growing up in that area.”
For Golden, learning how to play music enabled him to be more sociable as a shy young person.
“I started taking the guitar more seriously by the time I got to high school,” said Golden. “It became my only means of social conveyance. I was a bit of a nerd as a kid and playing the guitar became my way of making friends, otherwise I’d just sit around and play video games if it wasn’t for music.”
Now, Golden is probably best known for playing the bass, which is an instrument he never picked up until he moved here to Boone.
“That was by necessity because when Mike Runyon and I started Metaphonia, we couldn’t find a bass player that fit our sound and I had already written down the bass parts to many of the songs,” said Golden. “Then, we made room for Andy Page to play the guitar with us, yet he was too busy with teaching and other musical projects to stick around. So, we brought in Erik Brandt, a young and hungry guitarist, and he has been in the band ever since. But, eventually I fell in love with
playing the bass. When I was growing up, I always loved bassist Les Claypool in Primus and I saw bassist Vic Wooten perform a few times as well. Then, amazingly, Snarky Puppy played up here before they got big as a band, back before they even played at Boone Saloon. They played in Mike Runyon’s basement a few times and I loved seeing Mike League on bass and how he commanded the band.”
When covid hit, Golden decided to pursue his solo musical ideas, writing and performing the songs on his Lullabies album, which came out in July of 2020. When he got a positive response to that recording, he moved forward with this brand-new Wing of the Whale project. This EP features the song “Violets All The Way,” a song about meeting his wife Liz and having their first child together, “The Sick,” which is about Golden’s rough bout with the covid-19 virus, and the uplifting and epic title cut.
“‘Violets’ kind of represents the mystery of things you don’t expect, as we had our child not long after we started dating, and then Covid happened right before our wonderful daughter was born,” said Golden. “So, all of a sudden, there was a lot of learning about each other in very tight lockdown quarters and the pressure from all of that was happening all at once. So, it is about finding love amidst all of it, despite hurdles and difficulties. The only silver lining to COVID-19 was having the time to write and record these songs.”
Golden developed a case of covid and that fight was not fun, so he chose to detail the experience with a song. It is what artistic people did in the past to document the Great Depression and other hard times in history.
“With ‘The Sick,’ I wanted it to hit hard so I came out swinging with the layers of (overdubbed) harmony singing right from the top, bringing it kind of heavy, and I am very pleased with how it turned out,” said Golden. “This song is actually about me having covid because despite being vaccinated, I got extremely sick. I wrote this song while I had the virus. It beat me up bad. I was living in my shed and I didn’t want to get my wife and my daughter sick so I slept on an air mattress. It was pretty lonely. I wrote the song in pieces because I would get up and play a few chords and then I’d be too worn out and would have to lay back down.”
On the seven-minute plus “Wing of the Whale,” Golden takes some melodies and musical ideas he has had in his head for a long time and creates an opus of a song that builds and builds until you hear his trademark bass thumping and leading the way by the end.
“‘Whale’ is the only song that has nothing to do with anything,” said Golden, laughing. “The song is about a space whale, so it is sort of fun. I thought I’d record at least one song that would have some bass noodling on it, and it is the only song with electric guitar on it as well. So, that was sort of an accident, with all the random noodling that I came up with being strung together over time. Then, the only intentional section of the song was the bass part in the second half, which I wrote after I realized the beginning part needed somewhere to go. It started off as a funny image in my mind, but it gained meaning over time. The space whale became a metaphor for, ‘I know I have a lot to do, so it is a matter of getting up and doing it.’”
You can listen and purchase Golden’s new music at alexandergolden.bandcamp.com. It is also streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.
