BOONE — On March 20, organizers of Boone in Blossom announced the festival’s cancelation due to COVID-19 on its Facebook page.
“We hope we will be able to reschedule later this year once it’s safe to do so. Thank you for your support and stay healthy!” the statement said.
Founder and organizer of the festival, Jeremiah Brown, said, "We will see about doing a virtual stream of some performances (to) engage in social distancing. At this time, we are going to wait and see what happens to make a decision on rescheduling the event."
Boone in Blossom is an annual collective of local musicians who come together to celebrate community and togetherness. The festival was scheduled to take place April 23-26.
For future updates from Boone in Blossom, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/booneinblossom2019.
