Guitar flat pickers David Grier and Jake Stargel performing at Doc Watson Day at the Jones House.

 Photo courtesy town of Boone

BOONE — The town of Boone celebrated 100 years of Doc Watson on Aug. 18 and 19 at the Jones House and the Appalachian Theatre.

On Aug. 18, community members got to enjoy the captivating stories of storyteller Orville Hicks before hearing the sounds of the old-time stringband The Mustard Cutters, guitar flat pickers David Grier and Jake Stargel, and regional traditional music masters Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth.

Old-time stringband The Mustard Cutters performing during Doc Watson Day.
Storyteller Orville Hicks told captivating stories during the Doc Watson Day celebration at the Jones House on Aug. 18.
Traditional music masters Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth perform at the Jones House during Doc Watson Day.
  

