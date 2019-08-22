As the rest of the eastern U.S. recovers from a mid-August heat wave, music lovers will be enjoying cool weather and hot music when jamband veterans Moe performs at Beech Mountain Resort at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
This weekend’s concert begins a three-week run of big outdoor shows in the High Country that will include the New River Blues Festival on Sept. 1 and the Blue Bear Mountain Music Festival happening on Sept. 5-7.
As for the concert coming up on this weekend, it will mark Moe’s only two-set gig this summer, something the band is looking forward to before they head to the Lockn Festival in Virginia the next day. Earlier in the day, drum legend Jeff Sipe will be performing in the afternoon at Beech Mountain Resort and Porch40 will be performing at the aftershow.
Moe was formed in upstate New York in the ‘90s and gained fame as they performed at the first years of the Bonnaroo Festival. When Bonnaroo released its first live concert videos back in the day, which was sold as both a DVD and on VHS tape, Moe’s performance of their guitar-driven romp “Rububula” propelled them into stars of the jamband scene.
About a decade ago, Moe performed at the Legends Club at Appalachian State University in Boone, but they have not been back to the High Country until now.
The long-time lineup of Moe includes Al Schnier on guitar, Rob Derhak on bass, Jim Loughlin on percussion and vibes, Vinnie Amico on drums and Chuck Garvey on guitar.
“I think it was the fall of 1989 or 1990 when we started playing college gigs and stuff,” said Chuck Garvey. “My day job at the time was working for a company called Great Arrow Graphics. We screen-printed greeting cards by hand back then, with really cool designs and metallic ink. It was cool. I went to school for illustration and was hoping to do some design work, but then the band started working a lot more. So, we ended up quitting all of that and moving away and playing music full time. But as for the first couple of Moe t-shirts, I printed those in our living room. We bought a bunch of shirts and I hand-painted the design on the screen and did one with a black design on a white t-shirt, then we got some purple shirts and did a green and yellow print on them. That was pretty advanced for us. After that, though, we paid other people to do it. ”
Performing at the beginning of the now-legendary Bonnaroo festival proved to be some heady days for the members of Moe.
“I think we played at the first four or five Bonnaroo festivals,” said Garvey. “At the first one, we did a late night set and had a bunch of guests from bands like Umphree’s McGee and others and we played from around midnight or 1 a.m. until almost 7 o’clock in the morning. We did a marathon show that night until the sun came up. It definitely helped the band to be at those first Bonnaroo shows. We were just taking off at that point, so it was great for us to play on the main stage in front of 80,000 people. The first Bonnaroos were definitely more of a jamband festival. Now it is more Bruce Springsteen and Radiohead and is more of a pop culture festival, which is awesome, but it was a little bit different back then. Anybody who wanted to do what we were doing back then had to be at that festival.”
When asked what genre other than “jamband” would Moe have been put into if they had existed in another time period, Garvey points out that the jamband tag was not a factor when they began to tour and record.
“The ‘jamband’ name really wasn’t in existence yet,” said Garvey. “There were bands that followed in the footsteps of groups like the Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead that were out there like Phish and Widespread Panic, and then bands like us. But, the term ‘jamband’ hadn’t really happened yet. All of us were doing what we were doing in and out of this loose theme, like the Dave Matthews Band and Blues Traveler and other groups that were playing at the Wetlands club in New York City. We were all kind of blowing up and expanding from there. It was weird because there were a bunch of bands, and they all sounded different and yet had a similar work ethic and a lot of similar influences. Eventually, it turned into this giant, all-encompassing scene.”
In 2017, Moe stopped performing when it was announced that bassist Rob Derhak was fighting cancer. Derhak won his battle with the disease, and the band hit the road again just last year.
“Everybody in the band took stock of things after that experience,” said Garvey. “It is different when you come back from a break like that. We all realized that it can all go away really quick. We are very grateful for the fact that we can all do this as a job. Rob actually, specifically said to us every time we went onstage for the first couple of months, ‘You have to play like it is the last time you are ever going to do it. We have to look at it like that every time we play.’ It changes things, for sure. Now, we have a bunch of new material that we have been playing, and new stuff we haven’t debuted yet.”
